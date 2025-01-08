Will we see an American Psycho remake?

Rumours of Austin Butler stepping into Patrick Bateman's blood-soaked shoes have been swirling since last fall. However, Bret Easton Ellis, author of the original American Psycho novel and co-writer of the 2000 film script, has poured cold water on the speculation. Speaking on his podcast, Ellis dismissed the project as "fake news," claiming no deals are in place for Butler, director Luca Guadagnino, or screenwriter Scott Burns. Neither Butler nor Guadagnino has commented on the situation.

Would you like to see it happen one day?