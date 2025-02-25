Will we ever get a Warcraft movie sequel? Blizzard states "there's nothing off the table"

When Warcraft made its debut in cinemas back in 2016, it was met with an uneven reception. Critics really didn't take to the film all too well at all, but fans seemed to enjoy the flick, so much so that it remains one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations of all-time, behind only Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and the behemoth that is The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It also retains a strong audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with it currently registered at 76%.

So, with this in mind, will we ever see a sequel to Warcraft or a new big screen venture by Blizzard? I recently spoke with Blizzard's very own Holly Longdale, executive producer and vice president for World of Warcraft, all during the 30th Anniversary celebrations for Warcraft in London. During the interview, Longdale commented on the Warcraft film, where she told me the following:

"I will say there's nothing off the table."

I then asked Longdale if Blizzard has thought about exploring any other adaptations for the Warcraft universe, to which she replied:

"I feel like we would love to do all of it. But we've got nothing to talk about right now."

Essentially, don't rule out a return to Warcraft adaptations in the future, even if it's not something on Blizzard's plate right now. Instead, the famed developer is focussed on the future of the franchise in the video game space, perhaps even setting it up to head towards its centennial anniversary...

Catch the full interview with Longdale and World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas below.