Will we ever be able to play video games in real-time between Earth and Mars?

The idea of gaming between Earth and Mars has generated a lot of buzz recently, especially after Elon Musk warned about gaming on Mars after playing Path of Exile 2 through the power of Starlink while flying on an airplane. Musk, known for his space ventures and tech innovations, demonstrated the potential of Starlink's high-speed internet by playing in real-time at 30,000 feet. This sparked curiosity about whether gaming could someday extend to interplanetary distances. But while the technology is advancing, there's one major obstacle that makes real-time gaming between Earth and Mars practically impossible for now: the speed of light.
For gaming, latency is crucial. In online games, actions—like shooting or attacking—need to be processed nearly instantly for a smooth experience. A delay of just a few seconds can make games unplayable. Between Earth and Mars, that delay could be several minutes, making real-time multiplayer gaming unfeasible. A player on Earth could press a button, but the action wouldn't be registered on Mars until minutes later, and vice versa.
Even if a similar satellite network were established around Mars, the problem of signal delay would remain. No matter how fast the infrastructure is, it can't overcome the fundamental issue of the time it takes for data to travel across millions of kilometers.
For now, the most likely scenario for interplanetary gaming would involve asynchronous interactions—where actions are stored and then executed when the signal finally reaches the other planet. This approach would allow players to interact with each other, but without the need for immediate responses. It might not be the real-time gaming experience we're used to, but it could be a workable solution in the future.
For now, though, gamers will need to settle for the advanced internet connections available on Earth, with no immediate prospect of connecting with players on Mars. The dream of gaming between planets is still in the distant future, but as technology advances, it might not be as far off as we think.
So, do you think advancements in space travel and communication technology will eventually make interplanetary gaming possible, or is it just a distant dream for now?