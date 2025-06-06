Will Ubisoft drop last-gen support for Rainbow Six: Siege X and will it get a Nintendo Switch 2 version?

HQ

It might surprise you to hear this, but the big evolution of Rainbow Six: Siege known simply as Rainbow Six: Siege X, will still support last-gen consoles, be it PS4 or Xbox One. Yep, despite being almost five years into this current generation (PS5/Xbox Series X/S), Ubisoft is still looking to tap into the audience using the older platforms to play its tactical shooter, but should we expect this to remain the case going forward?

In an interview with creative director Alexander Karpazis, which you can see below with localised subtitles, I asked if there was ever any intention to drop PS4 and Xbox One support? He replied:

"It's definitely a long conversation we had. We, again, want to honour and respect the players, the time that they put into the game and the fact that they can play the game on the consoles they bought it for.

"It is no lie, eventually... We say we're going to be around for another 10 years, we can't always support all of the older generation of consoles. So maybe that day will come. But for Siege X, especially with what we're planning, we wanted to honour that and make sure that the game runs just as well as it did before Siege X and that there's more opportunities for you too.

"So in the future, that may be something... distant in the future. But for right now, the team really delivered on something awesome and still respecting the limitations of old gen hardware."

So, if Siege X is still very much part of the PS4 and Xbox One ecosystem, does this mean that there's a world where the game could come to Nintendo Switch 2? With the console's mouse mechanics, surely it would make a great fit, right? Karpazis told me:

"For Siege X, it was a monumental effort just to make sure that we hit on every single platform that we're on right now. And so that was a huge amount of focus. We haven't even opened up the opportunity to say, hey, we'll go to other platforms right now. And we want to really make sure that Siege X performs its best on the platforms that it's on today."

That's neither confirmation nor an outright denial, so perhaps it's worth keeping an eye on the game and the new platform to see whether Ubisoft starts showing an interest in it for its long-running title.