Will THQ finally unveil the new Timesplitters or Red Faction?

The revived company will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a special showcase in two weeks.

PlayStation isn't the only company planning a showcase filled with big announcements this month, as THQ Nordic will celebrate its tenth anniversary by having one as well at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST on September 17.

This will include gameplay from both Elex 2 and Expeditions: Rome, as well as six new game announcements. We're obviously not told what the latter will be, but THQ Nordic is definitely raising expectations by saying that some of them will be from "legendary franchises, including some for which fans have been waiting decades to get their hands on a new installment". That from a company working on a new Timesplitters and now owns Red Faction and a whole load of other beloved franchises.

What do you hope to see?

