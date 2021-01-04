Will the next Call of Duty feature a World War 3 setting?

You're watching Advertisements

Various insiders in the Call of Duty sphere have recently spoken out about the claims that the next Call of Duty, developed by Sledgehammer Games is to be set in World War 3. Considering we're in 2021 now, it shouldn't be all that long until we're given a degree of information about the upcoming title, but as for the suggestion about a WW3 setting, several insiders seem to think this isn't going to be the case.

Twitter users Tom Henderson and Modern Warzone are both equally recognised for their accurate and reliable information, and when approached about the WW3 rumours, Henderson replied with a simple "no," whereas Modern Warzone looked to answer the claim with a little more depth.

"Just chiming in to say that we haven't heard anything about this, however that doesn't mean it's false," said Modern Warzone. "Will let you all know as soon as we have some sort of idea what's going on with SHG."

Obviously until Sledgehammer or Activision perk up and address rumours themselves, we cannot take any claim lightly. But, Henderson's direct response seems to suggest that any information he is privy to, points in another direction.

What do you hope to see out of the next Call of Duty.

