Will TerraTech Legion come to consoles? Payload Studios: "We're just waiting for the right time"

Back at the PC Gaming Show earlier this month, developer Payload Studios appeared and presented a first glimpse at its upcoming vehicular combat action roguelite, TerraTech Legion. While some will be familiar with this game thanks to the fact that it's the third chapter in the TerraTech series, the game is very unique as it's trading the traditional open-world survival crafting style for more of a Vampire Survivors-like action-fest.

With this being the case, and with these types of games being very popular on all platforms that they are available, I recently had the chance to sit down with Payload Studios' lead designer Andy Harmon and senior producer Tom Page to learn more about the game, including if it will eventually follow the lead of its predecessors and debut on consoles.

Speaking on this matter, Page explained: "You know, we're always thinking about consoles. It's not, you know, something we're jumping on right now. And, yeah, so, you know, we've already kind of got the game set up on controllers. And we're always, you know, trying to do the hard work for console first. But, yeah, no current plans to put anything out on console just yet. But, no, that's not a definite no. That's, you know, we're just waiting for the right time because, you know, Terratech's on all the consoles. And, you know, we've always got a good relationship with the platform. So, yeah, just waiting for the right time."

Harmon then chimed in to add: "Yeah, we've got a fun game. So, of course, we want to get it to as many people as possible."

You can see the full interview, with localised subtitles, below, where we also touch on the roguelite design, crafting an intuitive modular building suite, and more.