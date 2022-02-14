Will Street Fighter VI be revealed next week?

Last week, usually trustworthy Imran Khan claimed that Capcom is making some big changes to the yet to be confirmed Resident Evil 4: Remake and that an official announcement is set to happen within a few months if everything goes according to plan. Seems like we won't even have to wait that long for exciting news from the Japanese company.

Because Capcom has started a mysterious countdown for 6 AM GMT/7 AM CET on February 21. The design is very neutral and ordinary, so it's difficult to predict what it's for. Unless you consider the timing, as the Street Fighter V Pro Tour finals will end around that time. What better way to finish things off than unveiling Street Fighter VI? Street Fighter V director Takayuki Nakayama did say we'll learn about the "next Street Fighter project" sometime this year after all. Still, there's also a small chance that it's just weird timing and we're getting the official unveiling of Resident Evil 4: Remake or news about the

free DLC for Resident Evil Village. My bet is something Street Fighter-related, however, so don't get to hyped if you prefer zombies over fighting.