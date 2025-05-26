Will Stitch appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

HQ

Disney's marketing campaign for the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation has seen the iconic and quirky alien heading into all manner of different universes to cause havoc. He once undermined and stole Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and took to the field in the Superbowl, and now some are starting to wonder if his appearances will see him join the growing cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking directly to IGN in an interview, Stitch commented on whether he'll appear in the ensemble superhero flick, adding:

"You're trying to get Stitch in trouble. Watch and find out. But, one thing Stitch will say... Stitch strong. Doomsday not be ready for Stitch!"

If you haven't had a chance to watch Lilo & Stitch yet, be sure to read our review of the movie right here.