Will Songs of Conquest be coming to Nintendo Switch? Lavapotion says "there's a dream"

Recently, developer Lavapotion surprised us all by announcing plans to bring their strategy game Songs of Conquest to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Considering that the game is geared with mouse and keyboard controls in mind, the announcement was a pleasant shock, but it did also lead to the follow-up question of whether there will be a Nintendo Switch version too eventually?

We spoke with Lavapotion's Carl Toftfelt and Niklas Borglund during our time at Gamescom to discuss the upcoming console versions of Songs of Conquest, wherein we also took the time to ask about a possible Switch port too. Toftfelt told us:

"There's a dream. To be honest, it's just like, we can't be like, yes, let's go, but that's like... we would like to make that work, of course. But it's just like, I can only say that as like me as a person, probably people at work are like, don't say that, we can't because that's... so it's like, it's a dream we have. We would love to be able to do it. Like that's pretty much all we can say about it. It's just like, it's something we would love to be able to do, and maybe we can, and maybe we can't. It's like... I would like that to happen."

So, while Switch owners will have to hold their breath for the time being, there is a chance Songs of Conquest will land on the platform down the line. As for the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game, to see how it has been adapted to suit the platforms, check out the full interview below.