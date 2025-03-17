Will Smith's next album launches at the end of March

HQ

There are a bunch of actors and musicians that transcend their original industry and cross into the other, with major names like Lady Gaga being one of the recent examples. But there are a bunch of other names too, like Will Smith, who while best known for his acting credits, is also a published rapper too.

On this front, Smith has announced that after a 20-year hiatus from creating music, he will be returning to the industry soon to release his next album, a project known as Based On A True Story. The album will contain 14 songs, with a few collaborations in there too, including with Big Sean and Teyana Taylor, and as for when it will be launching, Smith confirmed exactly this on his Instagram account recently.

The Bad Boys star noted that on March 28, the album will be making its grand entrance to the world. The exact nature of the release remains unclear, but we are expecting it to arrive on streaming platforms.

Speaking about the album, Smith stated: "It's OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all".

Will you be checking out Will Smith's next album?

