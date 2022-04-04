Will Smith's movies are getting paused after the Oscars scandal

HQ

It didn't take long after Will Smith's decision to go up on stage and hit the host Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars last week, for many prominent voices and companies deciding to take a stance against him.

And now we're starting to see the consequences. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has decided to put their upcoming movie Bad Boys 4 on hold. And this isn't the only project slipping from Will Smith's hands, as Netflix reportedly confirmed that they are pausing Smith's three planned project Fast & Loose, The Council and Bright 2 as well.

Will Smith's next movie is Emancipation, launching on Apple TV+ later this year, a movie Apple had to pay $130 million to get the distribution rights for. If they will delay or change anything as well as a result of Smith's behaviour is currently unknown.

Thanks Screen Rant and JoBlo