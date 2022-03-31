Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars after hitting the host - but refused

HQ

The undoubtedly biggest talk of the week was Will Smith getting up in the middle of the Academy Awards to hit the host Chris Rock after a joke aimed towards Smith's wife. This led to the organisers, movie companies and other actors condemning this use of violence - but Smith still remained in his seat and was later also awarded an Oscar.

This has been heavily criticized as it makes it seem like the Academy Awards doesn't care a whole lot about others using violence towards their co-workers. Now it turns out that The Academy actually tried to make Smith leave the show altogether, but he reportedly refused, as they explain in a statement with a lot of self-reflection and criticism aimed towards themselves:

"Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.

Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

Smith is expected to face consequences for his use of violence, but it remains to be seen what it ends up being.