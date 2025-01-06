Will Smith teases potential role in The Matrix 5

HQ

Will Smith recently set social media buzzing with a cryptic post hinting at his involvement in The Matrix 5. Smith has remained a prominent figure in Hollywood, even after bouncing back from the infamous Oscar incident with Chris Rock. The actor's post, featuring the same font as the original Matrix films, sent fans into a frenzy as it seemed to reference a missed opportunity from his past.

Back in 1997, Smith famously turned down the role of Neo, thinking his career would be better suited for Wild Wild West—a film that ended up being a massive flop, while The Matrix redefined cinema. His recent social media post alluded to that decision, asking the intriguing question: What if Smith had played Neo? Could this be a playful tease, or is he hinting at a real role in the upcoming movie?

The plot of The Matrix 5 remains under wraps, though it's confirmed that Keanu Reeves will not return as Neo. Instead, new characters are expected, and with the franchise's history of reimagining familiar roles, Smith could indeed be joining the Matrix universe in a fresh, unexpected way. Do you think Will Smith could bring a fresh twist to the saga?