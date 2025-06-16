Will Smith reveals he turned down Inception because he "didn't get it"

We all know that Will Smith turned down The Matrix. Not thinking that the film would go anywhere, he instead signed onto the doomed Wild Wild West, leaving Keanu Reeves to make a career from kung-fu and slow-motion.

In a recent sit down with Kiss Xtra (caught by CultureCrave), Will Smith also revealed that he once turned down Christopher Nolan's Inception. "Chris Nolan brought me Inception first," he said. "And I didn't get it... And now that I think about it, it's those movies that go into those alternate realities, they don't pitch well."

It seems they pitched rather well to studios and audiences, Will. Smith went onto say he was "hurt" by the loss of those two films. It's strange to think of anyone but Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role for Inception, but perhaps Smith could've given the film a fresh perspective. What do you think?