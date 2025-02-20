Will Smith reconfirms I Am Legend sequel and talks about a Hancock sequel

Two classic Will Smith movies are still on the books for a sequel. The already confirmed I Am Legend sequel was once again brought up by Smith, alongside a Hancock sequel that could star Zendaya.

After making an appearance on xQc's Twitch stream, Smith was asked about both films. It seems the I Am Legend sequel is a bit further along than Hancock 2, as Smith outlines that he and "Michael B. Jordan have sat down for about a week and went through character stuff."

He reconfirms the film takes place after the alternate ending to I Am Legend, which sees Smith's character survive. Regarding Hancock 2, Smith confirmed it is in the works, and there are plans to offer Zendaya a leading role in the film.

Which film do you want to see on our screens first: Hancock 2 or I Am Legend 2?