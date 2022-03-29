Will Smith might be suspended by the Oscars Academy

HQ

Few have missed yesterday's frankly stunning event at the Academy Awards, when Will Smith was offended by a joke from the host Chris Rock, and thus walked onto the stage to hit Rock in the face. While Rock handled the situation surprisingly well, it was still a major topic in social media, as it is illegal to hit others in California and the Academy Wards themselves didn't seem to be too fond of people hitting their employees.

Now The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that this has already resulted in an emergency phone call amongst the Academy leaders, and will consider both "further action and consequences" for Smith. In an official statement, the organization says:

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

The Hollywood Reporter says Smith can expect sanctions and might be kicked out as an Academy member, but they do not believe his Oscar will be revoked. What do you expect the outcome will be?