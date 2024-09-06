Will Smith accused of plagiarism and sued for $1 million

Gemini Man, starring Will Smith, is accused of plagiarism, and now the Hollywood star is being sued by author Kissinger Sibanda, from whose book The Return to Gibraltar the film allegedly copied its script.

The novel, released in 2012, is about a man of African-American ethnicity who is cloned without his consent, and was published seven years before Gemini Man. The author himself reportedly tried to sell his novel to Hollywood, but without success.

Not surprisingly, the film has made Kissinger see red and he is now demanding $1 million from Will Smith and the filmmakers at Skydance and Paramount.

Thanks, InTouchWeekly.