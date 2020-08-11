Will Poulter reveals more about his role in Little Hope

You're watching Advertisements

Will Poulter is the headline actor in The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, the next entry in Supermassive's anthology of horror games, and in a new interview shared by publisher Bandai Namco, he shares some interesting insights into the process of bringing characters to life using state of the art mo-cap techniques.

If you want to know more about the game, which is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 30, please check out our recent preview, which we wrote after catching up with Supermassive Games co-founder Pete Samuels earlier this year. Head this way for more on the game, and if you want to go further back, our review of the first Dark Anthology title, Man of Medan, is lurking somewhere over here.