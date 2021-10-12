Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

HQ

2021 has been a pretty massive year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings already dropping in cinemas, and a host of live-action and animated shows popping up on Disney+. But, this year will also see The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas, as well as Hawkeye debuting on Disney's streamer, and yet despite all that to look forward to, Marvel has already given us an idea of what will come over the next few years as well.

One of the projects coming in 2023, is the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and while we've known for a while that a bunch of the cast will be returning, and that director James Gunn has been hard at work preparing to film the movie, we now have a new cast member to report on: and that's the actor set to play Adam Warlock in the movie.

Set to take the role is We're the Millers and Midsommar's Will Poulter, as reported on by Deadline, and confirmed by James Gunn on Twitter.

The director stated, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so... um...

Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

Poulter then commented on Gunn's confirmation, saying, "Thank you, James. It's a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I'm very excited to get to work."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit cinemas on May 5, 2023, with filming set to begin later this year.