Will Perfect Dark or State of Decay 3 be shown next month?

As you probably know, Microsoft has confirmed that there will be an Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th, where we are expected to see what the future has to offer Xbox gamers. So what can we expect then?

There's a lot that suggests we'll see games coming later this year such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed and the expansion that's coming to Starfield. But beyond that, we don't know anything - although Gears 6 has been heavily rumored.

Now, however, Xbox insider Klobrille reminds us of what Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said barely a year ago, namely that he expected us to see both Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 within 18 months, a period that includes events like the aforementioned Xbox Game Showcase in June, but also Gamescom in August and The Game Awards in December (which is specifically month 18 from the statement).

It's unlikely that we'll get to see both games, but one of them does seem reasonable if Booty actually intends to live up to his statement.