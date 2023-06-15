Will Nicolas Cage be in Death Stranding 2?

HQ

Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, Lindsay Wagner, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Conan O'Brien and so many more. There isn't exactly a lack of famous people in Death Stranding. One of the reasons for this, besides Hideo Kojima making friends with so many in the games and film industries, is that Kojima Productions has access to some amazing capture technology that allows them to make incredible digital doubles of anything fairly quickly. That's why it might be worth remembering what happened today.

Because Kojima-san decided to take full advantage of Nicolas Cage joining Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest opening to talk about Dead by Daylight by inviting him to Kojima Productions. Maybe it was just to show him that games can look far more realistic than Dead by Daylight or cross off another famous actor on his "visitors at the studio" list, but it's worth remembering that some of the aforementioned celebrities also just needed to be there a short while to get their likeness immortalised in Death Stranding. Could this mean we'll see Nicolas Cage appear in Death Stranding 2, the studio's Xbox project or something else? Time will tell.