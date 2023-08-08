Will is going to be the centre of Stranger Things Season 5

HQ

Will is confirmed to be the central figure of Stranger Things: Season 5. As confirmed by Ross Duffer, "this emotional arc for [Will] is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together."

Speaking with Variety, the Duffer brothers and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, talked about the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit show, and how the character will be different this time around. "Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that's being protected. So part of his journey, it's not just sexuality — it's Will coming into his own as a young man," said Ross Duffer.

Schnapp didn't come out until fairly recently, but he believes that now he is more comfortable with his sexuality, we will see some of that change within Will as well. "I think the way I act in Season 5, honestly, might be a little different," he said. "I will be fully aware of who I am. Knowing all of that about myself and being able to invest that in my character, I'm honestly just excited."

