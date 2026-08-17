Will Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

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D23 was chock-full of amazing and exciting news this year, and naturally the convention was also the place where Marvel Studios showed off another look at Avengers: Doomsday.

The anticipated film, which many are expecting to be a box office behemoth, appeared and offered up a new special look trailer that further emphasised how and why Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is such a major threat to contend with. We see the heroes taking on a villain with immense power, regarded as an "existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered", with Doom motivated by taking action against heroes who are living stolen lives.

This special look was accompanied by a new poster for the film that you can see below, but the panel itself also had a few tricks up its sleeve as there was a surprise cameo from two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's more recent additions, namely Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

Jackman starred in a video where Reynolds was directing, or perhaps coercing him, to inquire about whether any additional help was to be needed for Avengers: Doomsday. While it did seem like a bit of fun, the recent Reynolds appearance in his Deadpool costume at the Doomsday panel at San Diego Comic-Con and now this surprise video does seem to suggest the full cast for the movie has yet to be confirmed and the two characters will play a part to some degree.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, the movie arrives in cinemas on December 18 and you can see the new special look and poster below.