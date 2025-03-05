Will Ghost of Tsushima's composer return for Ghost of Yotei?

HQ

Ghost of Tsushima continues to stand out as one of PlayStation's more unique and memorable first-party projects in years, with Sucker Punch's 13th century Japanese adventure becoming a bit of a modern classic. That beloved nature is in part down to the efforts of multiple people and teams, including composer Ilan Eshkeri, who created the authentic and standout soundtrack and score for the game.

With Eshkeri's past working with Sucker Punch, I recently had the chance to speak with the veteran composer to learn more about how Ghost of Tsushima came to be, and if we can expect his talents to be utilised in the upcoming follow-up from Sucker Punch, the anticipated Ghost of Yotei.

When posed this question, Eshkeri told me: "You know, Ghost of Yotei is really shrouded in a lot of secrecy, as well as it should be. So I'm afraid that I am not allowed to talk about that. But what I will say is that I am excited about Ghost of Yotei. I think it's going to be incredible. But yeah, you'll have to wait for an announcement from Sony and Sucker Punch to answer that question."

Would you like to see Eshkeri's musical talents returning for Ghost of Yotei? Until we get a firm answer, be sure to check out the full interview with the composer below, where we also talk about how he made authentic 13th century Japanese music, what the difference is in making music for films and TV and video games, and also why he's excited for PlayStation The Concert.