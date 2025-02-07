Will Forte doesn't want us to forget about Coyote vs. Acme

It's very weird that a movie can just be turned into a tax write-off, but that's exactly what happened to Coyote vs. Acme, an intriguing film that saw John Cena and Will Forte as the leading characters, with Wile E. Coyote trying to sue Acme for all the times their products have failed him.

Will Forte recently caught up with MovieWeb, where he was asked his thoughts on the film. "It is such a delightful movie," he said. "It deserves so much better than what it got. I don't know, I can't tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil."

"I like talking about the movie, because I want them to — I don't want people to forget what they did to us. That being said, I appreciate them letting us make it. But like, you know, don't let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I mean, I would understand if the thing sucked, but it's really good."

Forte remains hopeful that one day we'll get to see the movie, and each time we hear about it, it does seem like a film worth watching, if only for the fact that it has been locked away.