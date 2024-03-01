Will Forte doesn't think any of us will see Coyote vs. Acme

HQ

If you're not caught up on all the Coyote vs. Acme drama, basically Warner Bros. created a film all about Wile E. Coyote, had production finished with the film testing incredibly well, and then decided not to release it in order to get some money back via tax shenanigans.

It's safe to say it sucked for a lot of people who worked on the movie. Will Forte, its star, recently made a long statement on Twitter/X, where he made it seem unlikely anyone outside of a select few will get to see the film.

"I know a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's looking like you never will," he wrote. "At the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. It doesn't mean I have to like it (I fucking hate it). Or agree with it."

Forte said that he had seen the film, and that it was much better than he'd thought, which might not be the best thing to say after telling people they're likely never going to see this movie.