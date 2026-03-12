Will: Follow the Light releases this April

Spring may have sprung, but if you miss chilly, long nights, as well as an overcast sky (I'm not being sarcastic here, winter really is a vibe), then you'll want to check out Will: Follow the Light, a new narrative adventure game that's just confirmed its launch date.

As revealed at tonight's Future Game Show, TomorrowHead Studio's adventure puzzler lands on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on the 28th of April. Players will take on the role of Will, a lighthouse keeper who finds that a disaster has struck his hometown and his son is missing.

Setting out on a mission to reunite Will's family, we'll guide him through a perilous, unforgiving landscape with realistic sailing and dog-sledding mechanics. Ahead of the release, the game's director Roman Novikov said the following in a statement:

"We are excited to announce the imminent release of Will: Follow the Light. We hope our community and new players will be excited to see the game launch so soon, and we hope players will enjoy the game when it launches next month for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox."