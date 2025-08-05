Will Ferrell's funniest films

HQ

cPrevious instalments in this series:

Adam Sandler's funniest films

(5) Blades of Glory

In the wake of Napoleon Dynamite, Jon Heder was almost as hot as Ferrell himself, making this film as eagerly anticipated as it was funny. The story of the two figure skaters and their struggles both on and off the ice is as laugh-out-loud funny and successful today as it was 18 long years ago.

This is an ad:

(4) Old School

In 2003 Will wasn't a leading man and hadn't quite broken through the way he would with Elf in particular, which meant he had to settle for a supporting role in Hangover/Joker man Todd Phillips' forgotten humour gem. Old School continues to be great fun, Frank the Tank remains the highlight of the film (even if he's not in it much), and the scene where Stifler lends a tranquiliser gun to bang himself in the neck with is forever incredible.

(3) The Other Guys

The scene where Will Ferrell's character Allen Gamble tells the utterly infuriatingly gorgeous wife (played by Eva Mendes) to get out of his sight because she's wearing an ugly old dress, whereupon his partner Terry (Wahlberg) really doesn't understand a thing, remains one of the funniest ever captured on film. Adam McKay has made a lot of very funny films and this is clearly one of the best. "Aim for the bushes!"

This is an ad:

(2) Anchorman

When Ron Burgundy, after an awkward, painful break-up with girlfriend Veronica Corningstone (Christine Applegate), tells her after a news broadcast that he intends to slap her in the lower abdomen, right in the womb, I laugh so hard I scream. And have done so since this wonderful comedy was first released (2004). Anchorman, of course, features Ferrell and McKay in top form and I'd say I've seen it at least 15 times by now.

FERRELL'S FUNNIEST:

(1) Step Brothers

Adam McKay and Will Ferrell have (as I said) together carved out a bunch of what I consider to be the funniest feature films ever made, and the one that elicits the most laughs, and above all the biggest laughs, is clearly Step Brothers, which is so absurd and outlandish that the very idea makes me smile. The scene where the step brothers are looking for work and mispronounce the recruiter Pam's name, in turns, is one of the funniest things I know, not to mention the one where they argue about the nuggets dressing.