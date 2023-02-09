Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Strays

Will Ferrell voices a vengeful dog in the upcoming Strays

The comedic adventure movie is set to debut this June.

You would probably think that a movie about an abandoned dog would be a sad story, and in a way it is. Although, the upcoming Strays is looking to add a comedic twist to this tale, by seeing a collection of stray dogs getting sweet, sweet revenge on a former owner.

Coming to cinemas in June, this movie stars Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Randall Park, and more, and sees a bunch of canine companions getting back at Forte's bad owner, Doug.

The movie seems to start with quite happy tones before transitioning into a more grim tale, before getting its legs as a revenge plot, and we can see all of this in action in the trailer for Strays, which you can catch in its entirety below.

Strays will arrive on June 9, 2023.

Strays

