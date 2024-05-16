Will Ferrell to appear in his first-ever scripted comedy series for Netflix

Yesterday was a big day for golf fans and Netflix subscribers, as the streamer not only confirmed that Happy Gilmore 2 was coming but also revealed that it has tapped Will Ferrell to star and to pop his scripted comedy series cherry in an upcoming show about the sport too.

The series is known as Golf and will see Ferrell lending his talents to bring to life a fictional golf legend. There's no further plot details, or even mention of a release window, but we do know that it'll have a 10-episode first season and that Ferrell is attached as a co-creator and executive producer.

As per the other names attached, Ramy Youssef will star, co-create, and showrun, while Josh Rabinowitz is tapped as the third and final co-creator and also executive producer.

