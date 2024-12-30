Will Ferrell returns as Buddy the Elf at a hockey game

It has been more than 20 years since one of the best Christmas movies graced our screens in Elf. As a traditional watch for Christmas for many, it has become a staple alongside other classics like Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life, and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Will Ferrell is asked time and time again if he'll return as Buddy the Elf, and now he finally has.

But, it's not in the way anyone was expecting. Rather than being stuffed into a Hollywood remake or sequel, Ferrell appeared as a jaded version of Buddy at the LA Kings ice hockey game over the weekend. With a cigarette in one hand and a beer in the other, it's clear Buddy isn't exactly feeling the spirit of Christmas right now.

Ferrell was even labelled as Buddy the Elf on the jumbotron, showing his commitment to the bit. We doubt this is going to lead to any sort of cinematic return for Buddy, as Elf is a neatly wrapped story and doesn't really warrant a sequel outside of potential cash revenue for a studio.

