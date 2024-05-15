Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up for Prime Video's You're Cordially Invited

Amazon's Prime Video streamer has decided to get well ahead of itself and show off a teaser trailer for a film that won't even be coming to the streamer until next year. It's known as You're Cordially Invited and is a comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon about two weddings double-booked for the same venue.

The movie has been written and directed by Platonic, Bros, and Goosebumps writer Nicholas Stoller, and as per the official synopsis for the film you can see that below.

Synopsis: "A woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sister's perfect wedding and the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and our cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves."

You're Cordially Invited won't be coming to Prime Video until January 30, 2025, so don't hold your breath on this one as it's still around eight months away.