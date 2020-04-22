Will Far Cry 3's Vaas return in Far Cry 6?

Many gamers consider Far Cry 3 the franchise's great breakthrough, and one of the main reasons for this is without a doubt the charismatic antagonist Vaas Montenegro. That's why, without spoiling too much, some aren't especially fond of the game's ending, but it sounds like we might get the question: "Do you know the definition of insanity?" again sometime in the future.

Michael Mando - who played the role of Vaas in Far Cry 3, but is better known as Nacho in Better Call Saul these days - decided to have an AMA on Reddit and gave the following answer when a person asked if he still gets recognised as Vaas:

"Thank you so much! Vaas is my spirit animal - having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character - makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon? :p Thank you for watching xo"

Reprise the role very soon? What does he mean by that? We've already gotten a Far Cry 3 remaster, and these kind of projects rarely re-record lines anyway. That's why we think the probability is much higher for this either being a troll or a tease for the new Far Cry game set to launch next spring. The latter would make sense considering what we've heard about the game's setting, but there's also a chance of Ubisoft working on a movie or TV show based on Far Cry. What do you think? Would you like to know how Vaas learned the definition of insanity?