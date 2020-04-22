Cookies

Far Cry 6

Will Far Cry 3's Vaas return in Far Cry 6?

Michael Mando, who played the role of the beloved antagonist, is either trolling or teasing on Reddit.

Many gamers consider Far Cry 3 the franchise's great breakthrough, and one of the main reasons for this is without a doubt the charismatic antagonist Vaas Montenegro. That's why, without spoiling too much, some aren't especially fond of the game's ending, but it sounds like we might get the question: "Do you know the definition of insanity?" again sometime in the future.

Michael Mando - who played the role of Vaas in Far Cry 3, but is better known as Nacho in Better Call Saul these days - decided to have an AMA on Reddit and gave the following answer when a person asked if he still gets recognised as Vaas:

"Thank you so much! Vaas is my spirit animal - having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character - makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon? :p Thank you for watching xo"

Reprise the role very soon? What does he mean by that? We've already gotten a Far Cry 3 remaster, and these kind of projects rarely re-record lines anyway. That's why we think the probability is much higher for this either being a troll or a tease for the new Far Cry game set to launch next spring. The latter would make sense considering what we've heard about the game's setting, but there's also a chance of Ubisoft working on a movie or TV show based on Far Cry. What do you think? Would you like to know how Vaas learned the definition of insanity?

Far Cry 6

