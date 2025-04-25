Will F1's Braking Point ever become an annual feature? Codemasters: "It's not something that we want to pursue at this point"

HQ

This May will see the launch of yet another chapter in the F1 series by Codemasters. It's an odd-numbered instalment regarded as F1 25 and this means that fans can look forward to a new chapter of the popular Braking Point series. We got to tell you a bit about why Braking Point 3, as it's known, is looking to be so exciting, in a dedicated preview. But, we also had the chance recently to sit down with creative director Gavin Cooper and senior creative director Lee Mather to learn more about this chapter of the story.

When asked about if we can ever expect Braking Point to become an annual part of the F1 series, Cooper told us:

"It's not something that we want to pursue at this point. I think we're quite happy with the two-year cycle. There's a lot of benefits to it.

"The way we work behind the scenes is so much effort goes into doing a breaking point. We started this chapter of Breaking Point literally straight after Chapter 2 shipped in 2023, and so having a narrative that potentially overlaps our work on a main chapter, as you'd call it, has the potential to limit the kind of stories that we can do because we need to know where a story is going in order to be able to line things up nicely from one product to the next. But also as well, I think one of the nice things about the structure that we have is it means that within a chapter of Breaking Point, we can actually explore a couple of seasons' worth of content. We can tell a story over a longer period of time in the characters' lives, and that's something that's worked out quite nicely for us as well.

"I think we're quite happy with it at the moment, but going forwards, there's lots of things that we'd like to pursue with narrative. What stories can we tell in the future? How can we tell them? That's definitely something I think we'll continue to sort of look to evolve over time. Who knows? We'll see what happens off the back of this one."

You can see the full interview below with localised subtitles, where we also discuss the cover stars and who the guys think will come out on top in this year's Formula 1 season.