Will Donkey Kong Bananza be a GOTY contender? We discuss on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 has had a very admirable and impressive launch, with units flying off shelves around the world. However, the console has been hit with one key flaw and that is a simple lack of new games to play on it. Aside from Mario Kart World and the polarising Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, there are very few actually new games for the system, but that will at least in part change next month when Donkey Kong Bananza arrives.

The game is expected to launch on July 17, and recently a Direct was hosted that spent a good amount of time delving into the project and explaining why we should all be very excited for it. In fact, the Direct painted a picture of a game that could be another Game of the Year contender, if it sticks the landing and delivers on the many gameplay elements that it promised during the information blowout.

So should we expect to see DK Bananza in GOTY conversations later this year. We make the game the subject of the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, where Alex and I gush over the 3D platformer and give our very early impressions on it.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of the show below, on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.