Will Dembélé be fit for next week's Champions League semi-final? This is what Luis Enrique had to say

HQ

Ousmane Dembélé was injured during last Tuesday victory for Paris Saint-Germain over Arsenal. A 1-0 win in London that is still far from definitive, and PSG needs one of their best man to finish the job. Sadly, he strained the hamstrings in his right thigh, the French club announced on Friday. "His situation is improving. A further update will be provided in due course".

What does it mean? Well, according to Luis Enrique, it is nothing serious, it's a mild injury. However, he says that he will not play Saturday's Ligue 1 game against RC Strasbourg, and everything is still up in the air regarding his involvement on the crutial match next Wednesday, which PSG will play to win, regardless of their one goal lead.

Presnel Kimpembe still doesn't recover fully on PSG

But Dembélé is not the only player in the nursing room: Presnel Kimpembe, defender who has barely played since being sidelines for nearly two years after returning from an injury last January, will still need to rest for a few weeks, the club said.