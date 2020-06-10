Cookies

Will Crosscode get a July console release?

A Japanese release is imminent and Microsoft seems to be getting ready to offer the game to the masses as well.

The small team at Radical Fish Games is still working hard on the console versions of its 2D role-playing game Crosscode. Since 2018, the retro Adventure has received a lot of praise from nostalgic players since the solid action gameplay is underpinned by a futuristic story and charming characters. So far, however, it is only available for the PC, but console versions are already on their way. While no specific date is yet available for European players, the Japanese distributor Dangen Entertainment lists PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions of Crosscode for July 9.

This only applies to the Japanese market for now, but the signs appear to be good - Microsoft has already updated the Xbox product page with the same date. The title will cost $20 digitally and physical ones are on their way to us, too.

