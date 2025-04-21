Will Carlos Alcaraz be fit to take part in Madrid Open after his injury in Barcelona?

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz fell yesterday in the Barcelona Open final: he was home favourite, but was bested by Danish player Holger Rune, a close friend of the Spaniard since they were juniors (both have the same age). Alcaraz asked for a medical timeout in the second set and was unable to compete in the second set due to pain in the abductor.

Alcaraz, who just one week earlier lifted his first Monte-Carlo Open, is set to take place in Madrid Open, the Masters 1,000 that has started today. The bracket has been announced and the World No. 3 could cross paths with Alex de Miñaur in quarter-finals and Novak Djokovic in semi-finals. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is in the other side of the bracket, and last year's winners, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, will not take part as he is still banned.

However, he still needs to make sure that his pain is not due to a more severe injury. For that, he will have to wait for the results of a magnetic resonance scanning. If he is fit, he would make his debut on Friday, April 25.