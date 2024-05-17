Will Borderlands 4, Bioshock 4 or Mafia 4 be revealed in June?

HQ

You might have noticed that we aren't getting many big announcements (at least good ones) lately. One of the reasons for this is that publishers and developers are saving them for the PlayStation Showcase, Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase and other big streams and events coming in the next few weeks. This includes 2K Games.

Summer Game Fest reveals that the next game in one of 2K's "biggest and most beloved" franchises will be unveiled at the show that starts at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on the 7th of June. That will probably get many hearts pumping, as 2K is the publisher of popular franchises like Borderlands, Bioshock, Civilization, Mafia and XCOM.

We already know that a new Borderlands, Bioshock and Mafia are in development, so chances are it's one of those. 2K probably wants to avoid people confusing a new Bioshock with Judas, a game made by former Bioshock developers that they are also publishing, so I kind of doubt we'll see another girl and lighthouse in three weeks. Then it's far more likely we'll see Claptrap in Borderlands 4. Especially with the Borderlands movie arriving in August. A nice combo right there, but time will tell.

What do you hope and believe it will be?