Will Boba Fett, Cad Bane, and the Force appear in Star Wars Outlaws?

Recently, we saw a tonne of Star Wars Outlaws gameplay, getting us even more hyped for the adventures of Kay Vess when we get to play them for ourselves in a couple of months' time. Just after the Ubisoft Forward presentation, we chatted with game director Mathias Karlson and narrative director Navid Khavari and tried to poke them for any teases we could get towards potential cameo appearances.

"You're going to hate me," begins our interviewer David Cabellero, as he knows he's asking some questions he's unlikely to get a straightforward answer to. We then proceed to see if we can get confirmation on the appearance of famous bounty hunters like Cad Bane and Boba Fett.

Khavari remains stonewalled, though, repeating that "August 30th is a great date." Even when asked whether we'll see the Force or not, Karlson simply steps in and says "Star Wars in itself is magic." We do get further confirmation about Qi'ra, whose appearance was revealed in a previous trailer. Emilia Clarke won't be playing her, but Khavari has high praise for the actress who does.

"Qi'ra absolutely will appear in Star Wars Outlaws and we have a fantastic actress, Tamara Payne, who has really brought a fantastic performance to Qi'ra as well."

Check out the full interview for more details below: