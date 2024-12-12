Will a new Tomb Raider be announced tonight?

HQ

Tonight is the night of The Game Awards, which starts at 01:00 AM GMT. The web is currently bursting with speculation and rumours about what will be shown, although much of it is based on wishful thinking.

We're not sure exactly where to place this news, because it's definitely not a rumour, but at least something we perceive as a hint of... something. Because on the eve of The Game Awards, the official Tomb Raider account on Instagram has suddenly come to life, sharing a little video of Lara Croft in the process of munching a mouthful of popcorn.

They write:

"Congrats to all the nominees at The Game Awards! 🎮 Lara's got her popcorn ready, and so do we 🍿🔥 Who's taking home the win? 👀"

This doesn't necessarily mean anything, but we note that the Lara Croft account didn't write a line about The Game Awards last year.

It's definitely about time for a new Tomb Raider soon, the last game (Shadow of the Tomb Raider) was released in 2018, so next year it will be seven years since we last got a game in the series - and we've known for years that Crystal Dynamics is working on a new adventure.

In addition, it was recently confirmed that Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in a new TV series, and we imagine they'll want to have a new game out at the same time for marketing synergies.

What do you think, are we reading too much into this, or will we see a new Tomb Raider tonight?