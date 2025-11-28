Will a new Control project be announced at The Game Awards? A recently discovered trademark suggests it might

HQ

It looks like one of the secret announcements for The Game Awards has been spoiled already. We say this as recently a trademark has been spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website that seems to confirm the existence of a new Control project from Remedy Entertainment.

As noticed by Insider Gaming, the trademark was filed by Nordia Attorneys at Law LTD, which just so happens to be a legal firm that Remedy also uses. Adding to this is the listed trademark itself, which reveals the existence of a project called Control Resonant.

No official information has been shared by Remedy as of yet, but this popping up two weeks before The Game Awards made its arrival, and knowing that host Geoff Keighley and Remedy have a very good relationship that has seen Alan Wake 2 recently having a massive presence at several shows, all the stars do seem to be aligning.

Otherwise, the exact nature of what Control Resonant is, is unclear too, because while we know that Control 2 is in the pipeline, Remedy has been exploring ways to expand its Remedy Connected Universe as of late, and this could be another example of that. Regardless, we'll just have to wait until the morning of December 12 (likely) to find out more.