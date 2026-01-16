Wildwood shows off its impressive sets in new trailer

HQ

Later this year, we'll be treated to stop-motion animation studio Laika's newest movie. Wildwood looks to be Laika's most-ambitious project yet, and in a new trailer we see just how much effort the people at the studio have put in to create the film.

The trailer largely focuses on Pittock Mansion, a real place in Portland reimagined for the movie. The artists at Wildwood hand-crafted the set, which is a smaller version of the house but has just as much detail as the real thing. We also get glimpses of massive woodland sets and more, showing the extreme amount of work in just giving the film a space to be shot. Then there's all the stop-motion that goes into it, which we see a good deal of, too.

There's still no release date yet for Wildwood, but we have been told that 2026 is the year we'll get to watch it in theatres. Based on the novel by Colin Meloy, Wildwood follows a young girl who travels to a mystical realm of beasts in pursuit of her missing brother.