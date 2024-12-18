English
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Wildly lavish guidebook to Metaphor: ReFantazio unveiled

It includes a full walkthrough, as well as build help, and a bestiary to take down all the monsters in the game.

Atlus and Future Press announce that an official guide to Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on February 28. It costs $55, or 49,99 €.

The book is no less than 592 pages and contains a mountain of information about the game and colorful pictures "that recaptures Atlus's wonderfully unique style on the printed page", as it says on Amazon. A strategy guide of this dignity and with these production values is not something we see every day and it's the first of its kind in a very long time for an Atlus title.

As well as a full walkthrough, the book includes an Archetype Encyclopedia covering all skills, Synthesis attacks and much more as well as a Bestiary covering all enemy types with full stats, strengths and weaknesses. All dialogs are mapped as a dialog tree and there is a section for those who want to max out the game 100%, with all the details regarding New Game+, a guide to Achievements, a poster with a map of the entire Kingdom of Euchronia and much more besides.

We imagine that many Metaphor: ReFantazio fans' mouths are watering now, or...?

Metaphor: ReFantazioScore

REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

The creators of SMT and Persona have managed to take the best of their concepts, give it a different story, design and identity, to achieve their most complete game to date.



