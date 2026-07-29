Wildfires now hit the east of Europe, with three firefighters dead in Greece

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The fourth European heatwave this summer is now in full effect and, as anticipated, is already making wildfire extinction much harder. Reuters report about new blazes spreading further east in the continent, with three firefighters killed in Greece. Two died trapped between two fire fronts on Crete, while the third was killed battling fire in the Peloponnese, as high winds pushed flames near villages and summer tourist areas.

As we've been reporting over the past few weeks, Spain and France keep battling major fires, even in the regions were they seemed stabilised. Spain's big Ávila-Madrid fire has improved, but new evacuations were ordered in Zamora and a fire in Castellón remains out of control after burning more than 10,000 hectares. In France, the huge Bordeaux-region fire has burned 42,000 hectares already, with flare-ups still possible.

Within the new wave, extreme heat, drought and wind keep fire risk extremely and dangerously high across Europe. Spain and France face temperatures of up to 41ºC, and officials warn that evenn controlled fires can reignite. After all, the fourth heatwave in the continent make forests drier and fires harder to contain.