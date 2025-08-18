Wildfires force closure of famous Spanish pilgrimage route

HQ

The latest news on Spain . Authorities in northern Spain have closed a section of the renowned Camino de Santiago as wildfires driven by an intense heatwave sweep through the Picos de Europa mountains.

"This is a fire situation we haven't experienced in 20 years," Defence Minister Margarita Robles told radio station Cadena SER. "The fires have special characteristics as a result of climate change and this huge heatwave."



The fires, among the most severe seen in decades, have devastated vast areas of forest and farmland, with thick smoke hampering aerial firefighting efforts. The army has been deployed to support local crews, while highways and rail services face disruptions.

Tragically, several firefighters have lost their lives battling the blazes, and authorities continue to investigate suspected cases of arson. Meanwhile, officials have urged pilgrims and residents alike to avoid the affected zones until conditions improve.