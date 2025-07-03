Wildfire forces mass evacuations on Crete

HQ

The latest news on Greece . A rapidly spreading wildfire on Crete has scorched large forested areas and olive groves, prompting the evacuation of over a thousand residents and tourists, officials said on Thursday.

"Three settlements were evacuated and more than 1,000 left their homes. Some were taken to health centres with respiratory problems," Crete's deputy civil protection governor, George Tsapakos, told public broadcaster ERT.

Firefighters battled to control fires intensified by gusty winds. "There are wind gusts in the area, some measuring 9 on the Beaufort scale, which are triggering rekindling and hindering firefighting efforts," fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

Fire crews, reinforced by aerial units, face difficult conditions as powerful winds fuel new flare-ups, complicating containment efforts and causing some evacuees to seek medical aid for respiratory issues. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.