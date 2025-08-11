Wildfire breaks out at famous extinct volcano landmark in Scotland

HQ

The latest news on Scotland . The heat of the summer has led to wildfires and blazes affecting many different places around the world. The latest of the bunch is Scotland, where the Northern country has seen one of its most famous landmarks being covered in smoke and flames.

As per Sky News, the famous Arthur's Seat landmark has been hit with a wildfire, with this being the extinct volcano that sits just outside of Edinburgh. The wildfire was first reported in the afternoon of Sunday, August 10, and has since seen firefighting crews racing to the scene to tackle the blaze and prevent it from causing damage to the nearby city.

The latest update on the blaze states that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has now brought the wildfire under control and that it has two appliances on-site to help the local crews target the hotspots that remain. No casualties have been reported in regards to the wildfire, even if there were reports that people were seen fleeing the landmark as the fire continued to spread.