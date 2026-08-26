Wilderings: The Lost Spring confirms its full release in spring 2027

Herobeat Studios already amply demonstrated their talent for crafting stories that go straight to the heart when they released Endling - Extinction is Forever in 2022, and now they're back to show us the fruits of their labour in a completely different new project: An open-world roguelite action and creature-capture adventure called Wilderings: The Lost Spring.

The game has already been showcased on several occasions, but now the studio has made a major announcement: Wilderings: The Lost Spring will arrive on Steam as a full game in spring 2027. In a new gameplay trailer, which you can watch below, we also see how the combat system works and are introduced to a new volcanic biome in this open world shrouded in darkness, which we'll explore alongside the main characters, Abi and Rif.

The new trailer also reveals the new boss of this volcanic area, Röhe, as well as the fire-elemental Hântu (collectible creatures) that inhabit it. Don't miss the trailer, and you can now check out the Steam page for Wilderings: The Lost Spring.